Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $20,785.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,750.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 933,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.