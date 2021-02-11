Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $20,785.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,750.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 933,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
