Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 138 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $11,520.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,258.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOKF stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $82.21. 6,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,436. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.