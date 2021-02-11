Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,967. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.