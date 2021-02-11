Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,967. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

