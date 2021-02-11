Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Sells 42,476 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jim Frankola sold 1,200 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $18,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,713,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,634. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDR. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,990,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

