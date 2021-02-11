Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Sells 46,042 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,543,538.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jim Frankola sold 1,200 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $18,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.