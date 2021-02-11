Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sells 7,706 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

