Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 1,468 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.55. 618,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

