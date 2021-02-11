Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 1,470 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $109,779.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 618,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,972. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

