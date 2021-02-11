Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells 9,279 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jayme Mendal sold 166 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $6,644.98.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $31,645.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 190,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

