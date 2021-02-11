Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Sells 545 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVER traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 190,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,461. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 284,276 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

