Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $979,605.12.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 190,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -160.87 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

