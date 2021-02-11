Insider Selling: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FBNC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 119,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.