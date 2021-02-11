Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells 13,750 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 389,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

