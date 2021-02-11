Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells 4,670 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20.

On Monday, December 28th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00.

KREF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 439,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

