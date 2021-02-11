Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Sells 8,700,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 1,856,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,187. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

