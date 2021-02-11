Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,085,934.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $361,101.33.

On Thursday, January 14th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00.

Shares of MDLA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 650,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.