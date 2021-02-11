Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,138 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $2,666,771.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,509,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $5.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $245.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
