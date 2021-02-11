Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 13,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

