Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 13,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
