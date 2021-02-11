Insider Selling: P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Major Shareholder Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of P&F Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PFIN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

