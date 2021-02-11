Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $151,144.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 3,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,111. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

