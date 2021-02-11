Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells 2,163 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ROLL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

