Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells 838 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Friday, January 8th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00.

TXRH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 548,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,139. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

