Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Sells 8,942 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Athena Countouriotis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.63. 160,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

