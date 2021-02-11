Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Sells 8,942 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Athena Countouriotis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88.
Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.63. 160,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
