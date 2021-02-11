Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells 10,490 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get World Acceptance alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $94,115.00.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $877.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.