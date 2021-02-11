Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $727,650.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.