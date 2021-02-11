Insight Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.79 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Insight Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $662.77 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00091668 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002471 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

