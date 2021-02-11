Insight Protocol Trading Up 14.6% This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $32,395.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.01113545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.26 or 0.05379648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043956 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

