Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.27-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. Insperity also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE NSP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 423,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,936. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.