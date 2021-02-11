Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.37-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. Insperity also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.27-4.20 EPS.

NSP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.31. 423,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

