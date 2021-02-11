Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

