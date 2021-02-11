Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

PODD stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.78. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,750. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.10 and a 200 day moving average of $241.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.72 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

