Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $10.58. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 12,922 shares changing hands.

NTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

