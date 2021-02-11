Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $10.58. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 12,922 shares changing hands.
NTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.
About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)
Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.
