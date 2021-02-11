Integra LifeSciences (IART) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IART opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 103.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

