Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 1,020.0% in January

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

INBP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 21,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.