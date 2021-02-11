Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

