Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.