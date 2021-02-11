Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Upgraded at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

