Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPPLF. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

