Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 885 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 642,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,161. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

