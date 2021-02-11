Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 28,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

