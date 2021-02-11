InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

