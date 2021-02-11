International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in International Business Machines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

