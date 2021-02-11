International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report sales of $65.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $74.53 million. International Seaways reported sales of $124.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $430.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.51 million to $439.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.41 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $330.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

