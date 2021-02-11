International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Stem Cell stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.