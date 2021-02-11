International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Stem Cell stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

