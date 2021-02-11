International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

