Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

