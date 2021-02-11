Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intertek Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

