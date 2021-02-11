Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.52 on Thursday, reaching $407.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,851. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.83. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $399.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.