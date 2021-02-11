Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Cut by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $795.98. 15,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

