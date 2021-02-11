Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $10.69. Invacare shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 209,476 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 252.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

